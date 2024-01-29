Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.