Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iHeartMedia worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 7.5 %

iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $412.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $952.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

