Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,361 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 1.4 %

UGP opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Featured Articles

