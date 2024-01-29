Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,926 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Under Armour by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Under Armour by 7.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Under Armour Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE UAA opened at $7.68 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.