Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,474 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

