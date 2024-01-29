Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,495 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 824,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 73.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 149.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

