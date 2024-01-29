Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $247,000 Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWRG opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,691,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,950. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

