Mizuho Trims Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price to $38.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of MBLY opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -709.32, a PEG ratio of 79.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $82,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

