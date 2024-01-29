monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in monday.com were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

monday.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $208.63 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $218.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.40 and its 200 day moving average is $168.56.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

