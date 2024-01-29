Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

MDLZ stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $247,138,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

