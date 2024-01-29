Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Monroe Capital worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Monroe Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $8.85.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 625.04%.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
