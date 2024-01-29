Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Update

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 263,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.0 %

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $275.54 on Monday. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $289.17. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 166.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average is $250.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 98.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total value of $2,980,615.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,471,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,773,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total value of $2,980,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,471,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,773,755.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after acquiring an additional 378,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

