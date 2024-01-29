Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morphic were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 20.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,571.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 142,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,571.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 142,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MORF opened at $30.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.41. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MORF. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Morphic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

