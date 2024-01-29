MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $97.03 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.64.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

