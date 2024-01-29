M&T Bank Corp Acquires 11,688 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clarus were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 1,448.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 88.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently -4.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLAR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

