M&T Bank Corp Acquires 599 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,375,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,824,000 after buying an additional 242,619 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

