M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Nevro worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 36.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,193,000 after buying an additional 485,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $50,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVRO. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NVRO stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $648.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $40.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

