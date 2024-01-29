M&T Bank Corp Buys 5,443 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.16% of MaxCyte worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MaxCyte by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 5,302.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MXCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $5.03 on Monday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.42.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 98.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,362.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,550 shares of company stock valued at $210,450. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

