M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,078,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $9.86 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $828.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

