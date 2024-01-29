M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $78,220,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,394,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $198.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.50. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.