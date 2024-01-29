M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $78,220,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,394,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of BURL opened at $198.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.50. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.