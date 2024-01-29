M&T Bank Corp Has $481,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,104,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,196,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $157.85 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

