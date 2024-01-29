M&T Bank Corp Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 353.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

