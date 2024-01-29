M&T Bank Corp Has $489,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.55.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $122.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.34. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $124.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

