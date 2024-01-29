M&T Bank Corp Has $492,000 Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 88.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $95.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

