M&T Bank Corp Has $532,000 Position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Reservoir Media worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.91 million, a PE ratio of -352.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Reservoir Media had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

