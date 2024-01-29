M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CXT stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.