M&T Bank Corp Purchases 5,104 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 146,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UBS opened at $29.87 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

