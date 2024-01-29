M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

