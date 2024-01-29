M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

WPP Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

