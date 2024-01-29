M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,012 shares of company stock worth $30,120,242. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $236.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $246.38.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
