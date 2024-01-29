M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,012 shares of company stock worth $30,120,242. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $236.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $246.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

