M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,475 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,781.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,289,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,272,000 after buying an additional 2,230,258 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,989,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $13,969,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 781,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBH stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.