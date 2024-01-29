M&T Bank Corp Sells 333 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Twilio Trading Down 0.8 %

TWLO stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

