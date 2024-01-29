M&T Bank Corp Sells 545 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 58.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

