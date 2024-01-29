M&T Bank Corp Sells 699 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $56,040,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.15 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

