M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,850 Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PBE opened at $64.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.26 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

