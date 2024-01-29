M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $66.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

