M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

