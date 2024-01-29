National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 131.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $97.75 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.35.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $288.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In other National HealthCare news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

