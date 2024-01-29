Needham & Company LLC Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $900.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $778.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1 %

LRCX opened at $839.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $900.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $756.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $687.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.