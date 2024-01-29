Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,184 shares of company stock worth $34,277,341 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of NBIX opened at $142.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

