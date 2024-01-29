Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $142.15 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,184 shares of company stock worth $34,277,341. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7,880.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

