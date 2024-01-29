Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

