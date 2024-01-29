Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.31 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $628.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

