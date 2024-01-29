Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.