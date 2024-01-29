Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.09. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorian LPG

About Dorian LPG

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

