Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $44.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

