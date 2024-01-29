Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 145.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $887.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,968.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $43,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,968.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock worth $300,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

