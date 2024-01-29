Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in US Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in US Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,021,000 after purchasing an additional 380,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,288,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

US Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

USFD opened at $45.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

