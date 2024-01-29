Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,612 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 1,546.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Park Aerospace worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of PKE stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $317.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

