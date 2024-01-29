Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,215 shares of company stock worth $20,974,498. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITCI opened at $67.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $74.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

